Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Davis, CA

Local Environmental Leaders Elaborate on the Importance of Addressing Sustainability and Socioeconomic Disparity

By Linh Nguyen
davisvanguard.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 23, the City Desk for the Vanguard at UC Davis hosted a webinar to engage in discussion related to climate change, socioeconomic disparities in tree cover and sustainability. Panelists for the webinar included economist and former City Council candidate Kelsey Fortune and Tree Commission Chair and Tree Davis...

www.davisvanguard.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Davis, CA
Society
Local
California Society
State
California State
City
Davis, CA
City
Fremont, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Urban Planning#Environmentalism#Environmental Change#Cultural Change#Environmental Economics#Uc Davis#City Council#The Tree Commission#Socioeconomic Disparity#Socioeconomic Disparities#Environmental Solutions#Environmental Equity#Climate Change#Public Engagement#Panelists#Underserved Neighborhoods#Community#Private Spaces#Dense Housing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
Country
Spain
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Housing
Related
Yolo County, CAtheaggie.org

Healthy Davis Together focuses on vaccinating underserved communities

Sixty percent of those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Yolo County have received at least one dose. In the fight against COVID-19, Healthy Davis Together has been increasing its distribution of vaccines to members of the community, especially those who may be from underserved communities. Medical Director of Healthy...
California StatePosted by
LocalNewsMatters.org

California’s Latino population bears brunt of overall COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 has highlighted and exacerbated health disparities across various demographic groups. In California, the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the Latino population, which makes up over half of the state’s cases since the beginning of the pandemic, despite making only 39 percent of the state’s population. This trend has been reported in the Bay Area too, including in Napa, Sonoma and San Francisco counties.
Davis, CAtheaggie.org

Senate Resolution #14 passed at April 29 ASUCD Senate meeting

The resolution calls for a UC Davis counselor who specializes in individuals with autism; SB #94 was also passed at the meeting and acknowledges that UC Davis was built on stolen Indigenous land and promotes land recognition on campus. Internal Vice President Emily Barneond called the Quarterly Town Hall Senate...
California StateSan Francisco Weekly

Top Nursing Program in California: Stanbridge University

Stanbridge University has been recognized as one of the top nursing programs in California. The university ranked number five in the 2021 Best Colleges for Nursing list in Niche.com’s annual rankings of over 200 institutions in the state. The top nursing program distinction is awarded to universities after rigorous analysis...
California Statekymkemp.com

California Mask Guidelines to Stay in Place Until June 15

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. California will keep its current indoor masking guidance without making any changes until June 15, the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) agency announced today. CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the existing guidance in a virtual news...
Davis, CAdavisvanguard.org

Sustainable Growth Yolo To Host Housing Element Webinar

The Housing Element process is a little known, but potentially very impactful, required set of policies for Davis and other cities to meet the housing production required by the state. In the next month, there will be multiple public hearings of the draft Housing Element. Sustainable Growth Yolo, a recently formed pro-housing and pro-jobs grassroots activist organization, is.
California StateFresno Business Journal

Following feds’ lead, California to relax mask mandate June 15

Gym goers wear masks at the Fit Republic at Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue in July 2020. Photo by Donald A. Promnitz. Today, the California Department of Health and Human Services announced fully vaccinated individuals can leave the mask at home as of June 15. The state’s decision comes after...
Yolo County, CAtheaggie.org

Modified CDC mask guidelines not yet implemented in Yolo County

Yolo County continues to follow state public health guidelines regarding face coverings, which have not yet changed to match recently updated CDC recommendations. Despite recent changes in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendations for fully vaccinated individuals regarding face coverings and physical distancing, according to a May 14 press release from Yolo County, the county will continue to follow the California Department of Public Health’s (CDPH) mask guidance which has not changed.
California StatePosted by
Mark-John Clifford

The mask dilemma for California

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks outside or in specific enclosed venues. "People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday."
Yolo County, CAdavisvanguard.org

Letter: Tribe Expresses Strong Concerns About Cannabis Land Use Ordinance

On behalf of the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, I write to voice our continued strong concerns about the manner by which the County of Yolo is proceeding with regard to its Cannabis Land Use Ordinance (“CLUO”). Our concerns are far-reaching and fundamental. We continue to believe the Environmental Impact Report the County commissioned is deficient under the California Environmental Quality Act (“CEQA”), for all of the reasons stated in our prior correspondence and which we hereby incorporate by reference. For reasons we cannot fathom, the County continues on a myopic course, refusing to supplement or expand an analysis to one that measures the actual environmental impacts of an industry the County unleashed four years ago as an admitted experiment, and without any CEQA analysis whatsoever. On a matter of such great import, involving a land use policy affecting so many people’s lives, we fail to understand why the County is unwilling to take the time needed to get it right, or meaningfully consider reasonable alternatives to protect people and their property. Instead, the County seems dedicated to moving forward against this deficient record, and recommending final action on an ordinance that will establish legal rights for a problematic industry.
California Statecapitolweekly.net

Climate change impact increasingly felt in California

More wildfires. Hotter days. Drought. Sea-level rise. Those conditions are an increasing reality in California, which is steadily becoming an altered state. But if the grimmest predictions of experts about our state and climate change become true, the conditions will become far worse. “Average summer temperatures in California have risen...
Yolo County, CAdavisvanguard.org

Guest Commentary: Sensible Policy Making on Cannabis – Not NIMBYism, Discrimination and Unfair Practices

As longtime cannabis activists, residents, and active members in cannabis politics, we’ve known and felt the effects of Nimbyism (“Not in my Backyard”) for our whole careers. Nimbyism usually involves projects like homeless shelters, housing developments, landfills, or roads due to the possible effects of changing the character of an area in some way. Predictably, commercial cannabis businesses are the newest additions to the ever-developing list of NIMBY targets. The legal commercial cannabis industry seems to be an easy choice due to the many decades of prohibition even as a majority of public support has shifted in more recent times to be in favor of the emerging sector. This is also true in Yolo County, where a majority of residents have indicated their support for legal cannabis access and business activities, while a small group of residents and the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation have remained anti-cannabis. They are using undeserved biases and creating fictitious statements to try and stop a positive local development.
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
California StateValley News

California, RivCo to keep mask requirement another month

California, RS County to Keep Mask Requirement Another Month RIVERSIDE (CNS) - California will wait until June 15 to align witfederal guidance that no longer requires people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to wear face coverings, officials said Monday, May 1. The June date is when Gov. Gavin Newsom said he intends to lift most virus-related restrictions, barring setbacks. "On June 15, California plans to implement the CDC's guidelines around masking to allow fully vaccinated Californians to go without a mask in most indoor settings. This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while we continue our relentless focus on delivering vaccines, particularly in underserved communities," state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...