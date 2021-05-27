Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Creek County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Creek, Okmulgee by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 10:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Creek; Okmulgee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN CREEK...NORTHERN OKMULGEE AND SOUTHEASTERN TULSA COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM CDT At 415 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Slick, moving east at 55 mph. Wind gusts 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations in or near the path include Okmulgee... Bixby Beggs... Mounds Preston... Bald Hill Liberty... Hectorville Leonard This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beggs, OK
County
Creek County, OK
City
Okmulgee, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
County
Okmulgee County, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Storm#Bald Hill Liberty#Tornado Watch#Northern Okmulgee#Southeastern Creek#Wind Gusts#Northeastern Oklahoma#Severity#Mounds Preston#Television#Creek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
News On 6

Silver Alert Issued For Missing Creek County Man

The Creek County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Ermol Williams. According to deputies, Williams was last seen around 2 p.m. on Saturday near 6319 S 43rd West Ave in the Oakhurst area. Deputies say Williams is a white man with white hair green eyes. He is believed to be wearing a green shirt and blue jeans.