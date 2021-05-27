Special Weather Statement issued for Creek, Okmulgee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 10:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Creek; Okmulgee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN CREEK...NORTHERN OKMULGEE AND SOUTHEASTERN TULSA COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM CDT At 415 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Slick, moving east at 55 mph. Wind gusts 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations in or near the path include Okmulgee... Bixby Beggs... Mounds Preston... Bald Hill Liberty... Hectorville Leonard This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma.