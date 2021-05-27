Cancel
Nationals’ long night’s journey into day, then back into night, ends with a split

By Jesse Dougherty
Washington Post
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen Strasburg looked up, palms turned toward the sky, eyes searching for a baseball that had struck his foot and was floating to the grass. He didn’t find it in time. It wound up far out of his reach. Cincinnati Reds starter Sonny Gray, the opposing pitcher, stood on first with a single, grinning. Strasburg, the Washington Nationals’ starter, shook his head. And that was just the start of a fifth inning that bent Strasburg’s luck — then blew it to pieces Thursday night.

