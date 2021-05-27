Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Organto Announces Record First Quarter Financial Results

albuquerqueexpress.com
 8 days ago

Largest First Quarter Revenues and Largest Gross Profit in History. VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ('Organto' or 'the Company'), an integrated provider of organic and value-added organic fruits and vegetables today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), except where specifically noted.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Reporting#Europe#Compensation#Stock Options#Quarterly Profit#Profit Growth#Operating Profit#Sales Growth#Organto Foods Inc#Fse#Ogf#Canadian#Balance Sheet#Company#Chair And Co Ceo#Fresh Organic Choice Bv#Tsx Venture Exchange#Record Revenue Growth#Record Revenues#Record Gross Profit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
BusinessBusiness Insider

Eminent Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES./. VANCOUVER, BC, June 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Eminent Gold Corp. (TSXV: EMNT) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its...
MarketsBusiness Insider

O3 Mining Announces Annual and Special Shareholder Meeting Results

TORONTO, June 4, 2021 /CNW/ - O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today. A total of 45,809,672 common shares of the Corporation were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 67.33% of the total number of common shares of the Corporation issued and outstanding. All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:
Decatur, ALStreetInsider.com

Lakeland Industries to Report Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Financial Results and Conduct Conference Call

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. DECATUR, AL / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) (the "Company" or "Lakeland"), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing for industry, healthcare and to first responders on the federal, state and local levels, will release its financial results for the fiscal 2022 first quarter ended April 30, 2021, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, after the closing of the stock market and will conduct a conference call thereafter on the same day at 4:30 p.m. eastern.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay

Organic Garage Ltd. (TSXV: OG, OTCQX: OGGFF, FRA: 9CW1), one of Canada’s leading independent organic grocers, would like to thank all participants who attended and listened in on the Company’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Financial Results webcast and conference call. Both the webcast and conference call recording are available for playback on the Company website's Investors page.
Businessdallassun.com

Kingfisher Metals Announces Closing of $4.6 Million Private Placement Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV:KFR) ('Kingfisher' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the closing of its upsized marketed best efforts private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of C$4.6 million (the 'Offering'). The Offering was led by PI Financial Corp. (the 'Agent') as sole bookrunner.
Financial Reportssmarteranalyst.com

Laurentian Bank Q2 Profit Increases 497%, Tops Estimates; Shares Up 2%

Shares of Laurentian Bank (LB) rose more than 2% in early trading Wednesday even after Canada’s seventh-largest bank posted better-than-expected Q2 profits, thanks to a strong performance in capital markets and lower provisions for credit losses. Profit came in at C$53.1 million (C$1.15 per diluted share) for Q2 2021, up...
Economyhawaiitelegraph.com

Organto Announces DTC Eligibility

VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSX-V:OGO) (OTC PINK:OGOFF) (FSE:OGF) ('Organto' or 'the Company'), an integrated provider of organic and value-added organic fruits and vegetables today announced that its shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ('DTC').
Financial Reportsdallassun.com

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

ESCONDIDO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA), a diversified holding company with operations and investments in various private and publicly traded companies diversified throughout the cannabis industry, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and provided an update on its corporate developments.
Financial Reportsadvisor.ca

Laurentian Bank reports $53.1M profit in Q2, beats expectations

Laurentian Bank Financial Group beat expectations as it reported a second-quarter profit of $53.1 million, up from a profit of $8.9 million a year ago. The Montreal-based bank said Wednesday the profit amounted to $1.15 per diluted share, up from 13 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Gratomic Engages Hybrid Financial Ltd.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / Gratomic Inc. ('GRAT' or the 'Company') (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FRA:CB82) is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged Hybrid Financial Ltd. ('Hybrid') of Toronto, Ontario to provide marketing services to the Company. Hybrid has been engaged to heighten market and brand awareness for Gratomic and to broaden the Company's reach within the investment community.
Medical & Biotechthedalesreport.com

PsyBio Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Provides Shareholder Update and Announces Intention to Institute Share Buyback Program

CEO, Evan Levine, to Host ‘Revolutionizing Psychedelic Medicine’ Webinar on Wednesday, June 2nd at 1 p.m. ET. PsyBio Therapeutics Corp.(CVE: PSYB)(OTCMKTS: PSYBF), a biotechnology company pioneering the next generation of targeted psychoactive medications, is announcing its unaudited financial results for the three month period ended March 31, 2021, providing shareholders with an update, and announcing its intention to institute a share buyback program pending approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV“).
IndustryBusiness Insider

Highwood Oil Company Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2021 Results Along With Update on Industrial Metals and Mineral Permits

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S. OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRES/. CALGARY, AB, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Highwood Oil Company Ltd., ("Highwood" or the "Company") (TSXV: HOCL) is pleased to announce financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Company also announces that its unaudited financial statements and associated Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, can be found at www.sedar.com and www.highwoodoil.com.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Pyxis Tankers Announces Date for the Release of the First Quarter 2021 Results and Related Conference Call & Webcast

MAROUSSI, GREECE – May 28, 2021 – Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ Cap Mkts: PXS), a growth-oriented pure play product tanker company, today announced the following:. Date of Earnings Release. We will issue our unaudited results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 before market opens in New York on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. We will host a conference call on the same day to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

FRO - First Quarter 2021 Results

Frontline Ltd. (the “Company” or “Frontline”), today reported unaudited results for the three months ended March 31, 2021:. Net income of $28.9 million, or $0.15 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income of $8.8 million, or $0.04 per diluted share for the first quarter of...