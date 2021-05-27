Freeze Warning issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northern Penobscot, Southeast Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-15 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Piscataquis; Central Washington; Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington; Interior Hancock; Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northern Washington; Northwest Aroostook; Southeast Aroostook; Southern Penobscot; Southern Piscataquis National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message * The warm air temperatures this weekend in the upper 60s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the upper 40s on the lakes and in the mid 50s on the rivers. * The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. According to the Maine Warden Service, when the water temperatures are below 50 degrees, the chance of immediate incapacitation due to cold shock is extremely high. Anyone on small boats, canoes or kayaks should plan accordingly if recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to avoid this threat. Paddle smart from the start and always wear your life jacket!