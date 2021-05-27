Cancel
Aroostook County, ME

Freeze Warning issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northern Penobscot, Southeast Aroostook by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-28 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or occurring. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Southeast Aroostook FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures around 31 expected. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook, Southeast Aroostook and Northern Penobscot Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 6 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

alerts.weather.gov
Penobscot County, MEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Penobscot by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Penobscot A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL PENOBSCOT COUNTY At 516 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over southwestern Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, or 9 miles east of Mount Katahdin, moving southeast at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Millinocket, Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, Stacyville, Grindstone, Katahdin Lake and Benedicta. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 near mile marker 258, and between mile markers 260 and 263. State Highway 11 between Grindstone and Stacyville.
Hancock County, MEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Hancock, Interior Hancock, Southern Penobscot by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Interior Hancock; Southern Penobscot A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT WEST CENTRAL HANCOCK AND SOUTH CENTRAL PENOBSCOT COUNTIES At 437 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Penobscot Township, or 8 miles west of Ellsworth, moving northwest at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Ellsworth, Bucksport, Blue Hill, Brewer, Hampden, Dedham, Penobscot Township, Orrington, Holden, Orland, Eddington, Surry, Clifton and Otis. This includes the following highways US Highway 1 near Orland. State Highway 9 near East Eddington.
Hancock County, MEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Penobscot by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:27:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hancock; Penobscot THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL HANCOCK AND SOUTH CENTRAL PENOBSCOT COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
Hancock County, MEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hancock, Penobscot by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hancock; Penobscot The National Weather Service in Caribou Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Hancock County in southeastern Maine South central Penobscot County in east central Maine * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 441 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Penobscot Township, or 9 miles east of Bucksport, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Ellsworth, Bucksport, Blue Hill, Brewer, Hampden, Dedham, Verona Island, Penobscot Township, Orrington, Holden, Orland, Eddington, Surry, Penobscot, Clifton, Otis and Verona. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Aroostook County, MEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Penobscot, Central Piscataquis, Central Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-15 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Piscataquis; Central Washington; Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington; Interior Hancock; Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northern Washington; Northwest Aroostook; Southeast Aroostook; Southern Penobscot; Southern Piscataquis National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message * The warm air temperatures this weekend in the upper 60s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the upper 40s on the lakes and in the mid 50s on the rivers. * The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. According to the Maine Warden Service, when the water temperatures are below 50 degrees, the chance of immediate incapacitation due to cold shock is extremely high. Anyone on small boats, canoes or kayaks should plan accordingly if recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to avoid this threat. Paddle smart from the start and always wear your life jacket!
Aroostook County, MEPosted by
101.9 The Rock

Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine. What's the 7-day forecast in Aroostook County?. U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:. Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Some of...
Environmentweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 10:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northwest Aroostook DEVELOPING SHOWERS WITH SMALL HAIL WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN AROOSTOOK COUNTY At 1029 AM EDT, a developing area of showers with the potential of producing pea sized hail was located 16 miles northeast of Saint Pamphile, moving northeast at 10 mph. In addition to pea sized hail...the potential for thunder exists as these showers develop. Locations impacted include Allagash Township.