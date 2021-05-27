Freeze Warning issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northern Penobscot, Southeast Aroostook by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-28 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-28 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or occurring. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Southeast Aroostook FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures around 31 expected. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook, Southeast Aroostook and Northern Penobscot Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 6 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.alerts.weather.gov