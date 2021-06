Bank of Belleville, and its network of community banks, processed more than $70 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans on behalf of small businesses throughout the area. Bank of Belleville Chief Lending Officer, Wade Weitlauf, said over the last 12 months since PPP loan opportunities were created to help small businesses weather the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, the bank has completed nearly 650 loans, more than $70 million for local businesses across the Metro East.