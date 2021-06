NEW YORK (AP) — The major league batting average rose slightly in May, though it remained at its lowest level in 53 years. Hitters batted .239 in May, up from .232 in April and the lowest average for May since .237 in 1972, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The .236 average for the season through May 31 is the lowest since .229 in 1968. That's the last season before the pitcher's mound was lowered.