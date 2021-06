If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Selling a small business can be a complicated endeavor and involves several considerations including time. To start with you will need to identify the reasons why you want to sell; make sure that your business is in the shape it needs to be in to be sold; will you able to attract a buyer?; how much might someone pay for your business?; What should you expect between now and the time your business changes hands? Additionally, you will need to decide on whether you enlist a broker, an accountant, or a professional to make the business sale. In this post, we will help guide you through the process of selling your business.