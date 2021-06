The Delta variant of Covid-19 is about 60 per cent more transmissible than previously-dominant mutations, Professor Neil Ferguson said on Friday, as he warned that overall UK data on the spread of the virus was heading in a “negative direction.”The Imperial College London epidemiologist, responsible for coronavirus modelling used by the government, said the Delta variant, previously known as the Indian variant, was also up to twice as likely to result in hospitalisation for those unvaccinated, based on early data.Asked about how infectious the new variant was, he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “There’s some uncertainty around that, depending...