Special Weather Statement issued for Mayes, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 10:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mayes; Rogers; Tulsa; Wagoner SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN ROGERS SOUTHWESTERN MAYES...NORTHERN WAGONER AND SOUTHERN TULSA COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM CDT At 425 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles south of Foyil to 3 miles southeast of Verdigris to 3 miles south of Sand Springs. Movement was southeast at 50 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations in or near the path include Tulsa... Broken Arrow Sand Springs... Wagoner Bixby... Jenks Glenpool... Coweta Catoosa... Inola Jenks Riverside Airport... Oneta Stonebluff... Keystone State Park Gray... Mazie Leonard... Murphy This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 217 and 236. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern and east central Oklahoma.