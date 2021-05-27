Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mayes County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Mayes, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 10:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mayes; Rogers; Tulsa; Wagoner SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN ROGERS SOUTHWESTERN MAYES...NORTHERN WAGONER AND SOUTHERN TULSA COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM CDT At 425 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles south of Foyil to 3 miles southeast of Verdigris to 3 miles south of Sand Springs. Movement was southeast at 50 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations in or near the path include Tulsa... Broken Arrow Sand Springs... Wagoner Bixby... Jenks Glenpool... Coweta Catoosa... Inola Jenks Riverside Airport... Oneta Stonebluff... Keystone State Park Gray... Mazie Leonard... Murphy This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 217 and 236. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern and east central Oklahoma.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wagoner, OK
County
Wagoner County, OK
City
Sand Springs, OK
County
Mayes County, OK
County
Rogers County, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
County
Tulsa County, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Central Oklahoma#Mayes Rogers#Broken Arrow Sand Springs#Tornado Watch#Coweta Catoosa#Keystone State Park Gray#Northern Wagoner#Southern Tulsa Counties#Strong Thunderstorms#Wind#Severity#Oneta Stonebluff#Verdigris
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Craig County, OKweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Craig, Nowata, Rogers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 01:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Craig; Nowata; Rogers The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Craig County in northeastern Oklahoma Northeastern Rogers County in northeastern Oklahoma Southeastern Nowata County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 110 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over New Alluwe, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Vinita... Chelsea Big Cabin... New Alluwe White Oak This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 275 and 284. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH