The SBA has forgiven two-thirds of 2020 PPP loans. It's looking to 'simplify' the process.

Dublin, Ohio – Each year, the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) celebrates excellence in community banking with its highest national honor: the CUNA Diamond Awards. This year, BMI Federal Credit Union has been named the 2021 winner for Crisis Management: Efforts to Present Awareness and Response for Crisis Management. A new category this year, this has been awarded in acknowledgement of the Credit Union’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in providing financial wellness and education. The BMI Federal Credit Union Financial Education Program is free to all members and the community, with services for one-on-one financial coaching, Online Learning for all ages and income types, and a variety of financial education workshops, now offered virtually. Since the onset of the pandemic, the Credit Union has seen a tremendous increase in use of these services, and has introduced several new resources for financial literacy to combat the challenges brought on by the pandemic: - A featured article: 31 Tips for Managing Decreased Income Due to COVID-19 - An email newsletter focused on Finances During a Pandemic - Monthly financial tips sent to members and the Credit Union’s employer groups and business partners - A new virtual workshop: Financial Fundamentals during COVID-19 Though this is not the first award for BMI Federal Credit Union, nor is it their first for Financial Education, they consider this new category a great honor. “We know the devastating financial impact this pandemic has had on our communities,” says BMI Federal Credit Union President and CEO, William Allender. “We are so humbled to be recognized for our efforts to help our members and community through this unimaginable crisis. Their continued trust and support means everything to us.” BMI Federal Credit Union continues to post regular updates on its website, www.bmifcu.org, for its pandemic response. This includes resources for receiving stimulus payments, alerts for COVID related financial scams and fraud, and how to easily complete all banking securely and conveniently from home. About CUNA CUNA is a national advocate association for community based banking, recognized as the most influential financial services trade association. CUNA ensures that policymakers and regulators know why credit unions are the best financial service choices for Americans. They achieve this mission through policy influence, and by providing resources for the credit unions in compliance, marketing, business development, industry certifications, and more. CUNA's coalitions are highly valued in DC by both Democrats and Republicans, a driving factor behind why CUNA is one of the Top 10 most respected associations in Washington. The annual CUNA Diamond Awards, hosted by the CUNA Marketing and Business Development Council, is a nationwide industry competition to recognize and reward creative excellence and outstanding results in community-based banking. About BMI Federal Credit Union BMI Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution open to anyone that lives, works, worships or attends school in Franklin, Licking, Fairfield, Pickaway, Madison, Union, Delaware or Morrow County. Founded in 1936, the mission of BMI Federal Credit Union is to improve the financial lives of its members and the community it serves. BMI Federal Credit Union provides a wealth of financial products and services, including its award-winning Financial Education Program. The Credit Union has been recognized as a Best Employer in Ohio for eleven consecutive years by Crain’s Cleveland Business and Best Companies Group, and the #1 Best Local Credit Union by the Columbus Dispatch for the 2018, 2019, and 2020 CBUS Top Picks. For more information about BMI Federal Credit Union visit www.bmifcu.org. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Lender. NMLS ID: 410831.