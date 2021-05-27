Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma, Payne by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 16:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln; Logan; Oklahoma; Payne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN LINCOLN...NORTHERN OKLAHOMA...SOUTHEASTERN LOGAN AND SOUTHEASTERN PAYNE COUNTIES At 426 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fallis, moving east at 30 mph. This storm is capable of producing golf ball size hail. Another severe storm was located near Arcadia, and may produce half dollar size hail. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Northeastern Oklahoma City, Edmond, Guthrie, Cushing, Chandler, Perkins, Stroud, Langston, Luther, Davenport, Wellston, Carney, Tryon, Ripley, Agra, Arcadia, Warwick, Kendrick, Meridian and Fallis. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov