Douglas County, MO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Douglas by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 15:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Douglas THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN DOUGLAS COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for southwestern Missouri.

alerts.weather.gov
County
Douglas County, MO
State
Missouri State
Severe Weather, Heavy Rain, Severe Certainty, Immediate Severity, Southwestern Missouri
Flood Advisory issued for Douglas, Greene, Stone, Taney by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 07:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:31:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Douglas; Greene; Stone; Taney FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN BARRY, CHRISTIAN, DOUGLAS, GREENE, LAWRENCE, STONE, NORTHERN TANEY, WEBSTER AND SOUTHWESTERN WRIGHT COUNTIES Flood levels outside of the main stem of the James River basin are receding and are no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Christian, Douglas, Stone, Taney by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Christian; Douglas; Stone; Taney The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Douglas County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Christian County in southwestern Missouri Northern Taney County in southwestern Missouri Central Stone County in southwestern Missouri * Until 430 AM CDT. * At 339 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Reeds Spring, or near Kimberling City, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Branson... Table Rock Lake Lake Taneycomo... Silver Dollar City Kimberling City... Forsyth Merriam Woods... Sparta Reeds Spring... Highlandville Rockaway Beach... Bull Creek Indian Point... Branson West Galena... Taneyville Mccord Bend... Spokane Oldfield... Elkhead HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Christian, Douglas, Ozark, Taney by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 06:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Christian; Douglas; Ozark; Taney The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Eastern Christian County in southwestern Missouri Douglas County in southwestern Missouri Northwestern Ozark County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern Taney County in southwestern Missouri Webster County in southwestern Missouri Wright County in southwestern Missouri * Until 1130 AM CDT Sunday. * At 526 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Ava, Sparta, Wasola, Rome, Squires, Goodhope, Brownbranch and Dogwood. This includes the following low water crossings Route FF at Hunter Creek east of Ava, Route W at Caney Creek just east of Brownbranch, Route Y at Cowskin Creek 3 miles west of Ava, Route FF at Turkey Creek east of Ava, Route U at Bryant Creek northwest of Brushyknob and Highway 76 at Beaver Creek southwest of Bradleyville.