Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Piscataquis County, ME

Frost Advisory issued for Central Piscataquis by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-28 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Piscataquis FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures around 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Central Piscataquis County. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 6 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Piscataquis County, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Target Corporation#Frost Advisory#Frost Formation#Edt Friday#Temperatures#Target Area#Tender Plants#Severity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Aroostook County, MEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northern Penobscot, Northern Piscataquis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 04:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northwest Aroostook; Southeast Aroostook Areas of Locally Dense Fog Across Northern Maine This Morning Travelers are advised of changing visibilities in fog this morning. Fog may be locally dense with visibility equal or less than one quarter mile at times. Remember to turn on your headlights and slow down when driving in fog. Fog is expected to dissipate between 7 and 8 AM this morning.
Aroostook County, MEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Penobscot, Central Piscataquis, Central Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-15 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Piscataquis; Central Washington; Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington; Interior Hancock; Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northern Washington; Northwest Aroostook; Southeast Aroostook; Southern Penobscot; Southern Piscataquis National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message * The warm air temperatures this weekend in the upper 60s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the upper 40s on the lakes and in the mid 50s on the rivers. * The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. According to the Maine Warden Service, when the water temperatures are below 50 degrees, the chance of immediate incapacitation due to cold shock is extremely high. Anyone on small boats, canoes or kayaks should plan accordingly if recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to avoid this threat. Paddle smart from the start and always wear your life jacket!