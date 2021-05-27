Frost Advisory issued for Central Penobscot, Northern Washington, Southern Piscataquis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact the National Weather Service office in Caribou Maine, by calling 1-800-909- 5970 or visit https://inws.ncep.noaa.gov/report. Target Area: Hancock; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT FOR WEST CENTRAL WASHINGTON AND EAST CENTRAL HANCOCK COUNTIES At 608 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Deblois, or 15 miles northwest of Cherryfield, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Deblois, Franklin, Mariaville, Eastbrook, Waltham, Aurora and Beddington. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH