Penobscot County, ME

Frost Advisory issued for Central Penobscot, Northern Washington, Southern Piscataquis by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-28 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Penobscot; Northern Washington; Southern Piscataquis FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures around 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Central Penobscot, Southern Piscataquis and Northern Washington Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 6 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

alerts.weather.gov
