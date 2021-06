The Philadelphia Phillies are in the midst of a rash of injuries to some of their best hitters. J.T. Realmuto, Didi Gregorious, and now Bryce Harper all find themselves on the ten day injured list with various ailments. The good news is that none of the injuries appear to be too serious on the surface. The bad news however, is that the process in which these players eventually landed on the IL was a disaster and gross mismanagement of the roster.