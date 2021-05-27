President Biden Signs New Order to Mitigate Financial Risk in Fight Against Climate Change
President Joe Biden recently signed a new executive order to help deal with “Climate-Related Financial Risk”. The order, which was released to the public last Thursday, May 20, recognized that the measures taken to combat climate change are often risky for businesses and companies. Examples of such risks include supply chain disruptions and transition risks for companies that may have a difficult time shifting away from carbon-intensive energy sources.www.davisvanguard.org