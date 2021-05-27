Cancel
Godley, TX

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE – ...

 13 days ago

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE – — The Planning and Zoning Board of the City of Godley will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 5:00PM at Godley City Hall, 200 West Railroad Street, Godley, Texas to consider certain revisions to the zoning districts and regulations as established by the zoning ordinances of the City of Godley. The proposed redesignation or rezoning may affect properties near the parcel of land owned by Rosemary Fuller identified by Johnson County Central Appraisal District account numbers 126.0197.00060, 126.0024.00041, and 126.0024.00040, together approximately 61.173 acres of land, located on North Pearson Street in the City of Godley, north of Godley Elementary School and the Godley Western Fellowship. Currently the land is zoned agriculture. An application for a change in zoning to planned development (residential subdivision) has been filed with the city. All interested in this zoning change request, are welcome to attend and to speak on the issue. For questions, please contact City Secretary Stephanie Hodges at 817-389-3539 or.

