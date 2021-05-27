COVID Grant Boosts Startup’s Lung Therapy

WEST LAFAYETTE - People with COVID-19 landing in the Intensive Care Unit and being put on a ventilator has become a common—and terrifying—sequence of events for both patients and their loved ones. West Lafayette-based startup Spirrow Therapeutics recently earned a grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to further develop its technology that could interrupt this dangerous domino effect, not only for COVID-19 patients, but for anybody with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). With nearly half of all ICU patients battling the condition even before COVID-19, the pandemic has only highlighted doctors’ desperate need for better ways to intervene.