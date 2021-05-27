Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Lafayette, IN

COVID Grant Boosts Startup’s Lung Therapy

By Kylie Veleta, Business of Health Reporter, Special Projects Editor
Inside Indiana Business
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST LAFAYETTE - People with COVID-19 landing in the Intensive Care Unit and being put on a ventilator has become a common—and terrifying—sequence of events for both patients and their loved ones. West Lafayette-based startup Spirrow Therapeutics recently earned a grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to further develop its technology that could interrupt this dangerous domino effect, not only for COVID-19 patients, but for anybody with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). With nearly half of all ICU patients battling the condition even before COVID-19, the pandemic has only highlighted doctors’ desperate need for better ways to intervene.

www.insideindianabusiness.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Lafayette, IN
West Lafayette, IN
Health
Local
Indiana Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Steroids#Lung Disease#Physical Therapy#Acute Care#Patient Care#Inflammation#The Intensive Care Unit#Icu#Ards#Spirrow Co Founder#The Purdue Foundry#Nsf#Lung Function#Lung Surfactants#Pulmonary Disease#Covid 19 Patients#Acute Treatment#Physicians#Doctors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
Related
Indiana StateFox 59

ISDH reports 6 additional COVID-19 deaths, 6K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 6,704 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Monday. To date, 2,511,882 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,305,943 individuals are fully vaccinated. ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a...
Indiana StatePosted by
NBC Chicago

Coronavirus in Indiana: 559 New COVID Cases, 6 Additional Deaths, 10K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Monday reported 559 new cases of coronavirus and six additional deaths, along with nearly 10,000 new vaccinations in the past day. According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the new coronavirus cases bring the state to 735,999 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The additional deaths lifted the death toll to 13,069 with another 417 classified as probable COVID-19 deaths.
Indiana StateWISH-TV

ISDH: 559 new COVID-19 cases; 6 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health. ISDH says 559 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on May 16. A total of 735,999 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. ISDH says six more Hoosiers have died...
Indiana StateeSchool Online

Indiana’s Perry Township Announces New Partnership with Discovery Education Supporting the Creation of Equitable Learning Experiences in Any Learning Environment

SILVER SPRING, MD (Monday, May 17, 2021)—Indiana’s Perry Township Schools (PTS) today announced the finalization of a new partnership with Discovery Education supporting the creation of equitable learning experiences in any environment. Through the introduction of a new suite of digital resources and supportive professional learning for district educators, PTS will be even better prepared to meet the evolving needs of students from diverse cultural, ethnic, and socioeconomic backgrounds. Discovery Education is the global leader in standards-aligned digital curriculum resources, engaging content, and professional learning for K-12 classrooms.
West Lafayette, INfarmersadvance.com

Poultry Health Management School to go virtual

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN. – Registration for the virtual Poultry Health Management School (PHMS) is open for the May 24-25 course. PHMS teaches modern practices in poultry production and how they can be applied on the farm. Farm owners, production managers and avian health professionals can learn about poultry housing and...
West Lafayette, INWLFI.com

Caregiver shortage affecting local agencies

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)- Companies that provide at-home health care for seniors are experiencing a shortage of workers. Homecare By Design currently has around 10 full-time positions available. Openings they have not been able to fill for a while. "Many people don't know that a caregiver shortage is a real...
West Lafayette, INWIBC.com

Purdue Students “Strongly Encouraged” to Get COVID-19 Vaccine for Fall Semester, but Not Required

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.–Purdue University is strongly encouraging their students to get a coronavirus vaccine, but not requiring them to do so for the upcoming fall semester. “The vaccines can no longer be called experimental. They’ve been administered to hundreds of millions of people and they work wondrously. They protect the person vaccinated and they protect others,” said Purdue President Mitch Daniels in a video he posted to YouTube Tuesday.
West Lafayette, INInside Indiana Business

Ag Company Closes on Major Funding Round

WEST LAFAYETTE - A Boston-based company with a large presence in West Lafayette has closed on a $208 million Series D round of funding. Inari, which opened its Seed Foundry in the Tippecanoe County city in 2018, says it will use the funding to further accelerate the development of its science platform and product development for corn and soybeans in North and South America.
West Lafayette, INagrinews-pubs.com

Egg quality and food safety academy for farmers, agribusinesses

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue Extension’s virtual Shell Egg Academy will convene June 21-25 via Zoom. The interactive class sessions will cover egg quality and food safety for farmers and egg companies producing and processing table eggs. Experts from Purdue University and around the United States will address live hen...
West Lafayette, INwbiw.com

Purdue students preparing today for a future driven by data

WEST LAFAYETTE – Data is everywhere. It’s how your GPS knows how to guide you to your favorite coffee shop, or how cancer researchers can use data to determine the best individual drug therapy options for patients. Ultimately, data science is helping companies connect the dots between today’s decisions and tomorrow’s strategies.
Tippecanoe County, INWLFI.com

Local health experts concerned about declining vaccination rates

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Vaccination rates in Tippecanoe and surrounding counties, as well as statewide, are following a nationwide downward trend. President Joe Biden wants to vaccinate 70% of the U.S. population by July 4 but vaccination rates nationwide are dropping, according to the Associated Press. In Indiana, the...