Legislature sets up likely veto of trans sports ban

By Chris Miller
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Louisiana lawmakers have approved a bill that would forbid males who transition to female from competing in girls' and women's sports in the state. Supporters say it would protect fairness in women's sports by preventing biological males from competing against females. The bill's opponents pointed out that no trans athletes...

