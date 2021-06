Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods & accessories, today announced it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming LD Micro Invitational XI Investor Conference event on Wednesday, June 9 at 5:00 pm ET. Scott Mathis, Gaucho Group's Chairman and CEO, along with Maria Echevarria, Gaucho's CFO will be presenting for the Company.