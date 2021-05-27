Out-of-State Attorneys General Contest Army Corps Environmental Assessment of Formosa Plastics
Attorneys General from New York, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Massachusetts, and New Jersey sent a letter on Monday to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers outlining their reasoning for a more comprehensive analysis of Formosa Plastics. Their comments outlined a scathing review of the New Orleans District Army Corps of Engineers’ incompetence in properly analyzing the impacts of the Formosa project.www.bigeasymagazine.com