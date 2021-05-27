Cancel
COVID Registry: ‘Not Just Another Dashboard’

By Kylie Veleta, Business of Health Reporter, Special Projects Editor
Inside Indiana Business
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND - “Dashboards” abound as the pandemic demands data-crunching, but a new project is collecting information that aims to paint a more complete and holistic picture of Hoosiers’ journey through the crisis, including their mental health, economic health and overall well-being. Leaders of the statewide Indiana COVID-19 Registry say it’s also unique because it goes “directly to the source”; the data is collected exclusively through Hoosiers who participate in surveys over the course of time. The goal is to better understand the ripple effects of the pandemic and how state and local leaders can best respond.

