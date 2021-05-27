Cook Expands Indy Project to Add Grocery Store

INDIANAPOLIS - Cook Medical Inc. never anticipated it would build a grocery store. But it wasn’t the company’s idea—and that’s the beauty of it, says Cook Group and Cook Medical President Pete Yonkman. The Bloomington-based company is building its newest manufacturing facility on the near northeast side of Indianapolis in a neighborhood that faces some of the highest levels of unemployment and poverty in the state. As the medical device giant got to know the neighborhood, local residents shared a desperate need: access to fresh food.