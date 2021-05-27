Cancel
Nogales, AZ

Nogales CBP and HSI Prevent Fake COVID-19 items From Going into Mexico

 13 days ago

NOGALES - On April 16, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers Task Force Officers (TFO) and special agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) under the Nogales Trade Enforcement Coordination Center (TECC), at the Mariposa Port of Entry in Nogales, Arizona examined a Mexico-bound tractor-trailer. TECC TFOs discovered three undeclared pallets of Chinese manufactured “Virus Shut Out” necklaces. These necklaces resemble a lanyard with name tag, only in place of a nametag is a blue packet filled with chlorine dioxide to allegedly create an anti-bacterial cloud around the wearer, protecting them from COVID-19.

