By Zsolt Darvas, Marta Domínguez-Jiménez, Monika Grzegorczyk, Lionel Guetta-Jeanrenaud, Mia Hoffmann, Klaas Lenaerts, Tom Schraepen, Alkiviadis Tzaras, Pauline Weil. The Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) is the largest component of Next Generation EU (NGEU), the European Union’s landmark instrument for recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The RRF will provide grants amounting to at most €312.5 billion at 2018 prices, or €338 billion at current prices, and loans amounting to at most €360 billion at 2018 prices or €390 billion at current prices. EU countries have to submit national recovery and resilience plans that describe the reforms and public investment projects they plan to implement with the support of the RRF.