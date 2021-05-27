newsbreak-logo
U.S. DOT Secretary Buttigieg and Congressional Delegation Visit Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. Offices

beltline.org
Cover picture for the articleOn May 21, Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. President and CEO Clyde Higgs hosted U.S. DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg in our office for a roundtable and a press conference on transportation, jobs, housing, and equity. The Secretary was joined by Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock, Senator Jon Ossoff, Rep. Nikema Williams, Rep. Lucy McBath, Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, MARTA CEO Jeff Parker, Atlanta Regional Commission’s Mike Alexander, Invest Atlanta CEO Eloisa Klementich, Center for Community Progress’ Odetta Macleish-White, Atlanta Land Trust’s Amanda Rhein, Center for Pan-Asian Community Service’ Frank Lee, U.S. DOT’s Charles Smalls, U.S. DOT’s Christopher Coes, and esteemed partners. ABI’s Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer, Nonet Sykes, also joined the roundtable discussion.

