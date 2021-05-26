Co-streaming, The New Problem For Streaming Esports

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - Thanks to the explosion of eSports in recent years, the gaming scene has taken a radical turn. From the absolute hegemony of the consoles we have passed to a scenario in which computers are becoming the main machine to enjoy those video games but, above all, to compete. Which has led users to a mad rush to enjoy the most powerful hardware in their homes. MCR is a wholesale company that is always very close to the current market of this PC hardware and that, as a way toconnect professionals and users, has organized the mcrXtreamGame, which will begin tomorrow, Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in the morning, virtually for all those gamers who want to connect live. An event that brings together all that the world of videogames currently offers in its competitive aspect, since not only will professionals from the eSports industry be present to attest to their experience, but also competitions and talks will be held focused on the topic. Forums, debates and experts The event will begin with the intervention of the CEO of MCR, Pedro Quiroga, as well as the General Director of the company, Eduardo Moreno, who will be accompanied by Sergio Perela, a sports journalist specialized in eSports. At mcrXtreamGame, the main managers of firms such as GfK or GGtech Entertainment, promoter of the Storm Circuit, where some of the most important academies and quarries of professional teams compete, compete within the amateur scene of League of Legends, Valorant and Wild Rift. There will also be time for the so-called thematic blocks that will focus on the key areas of that PC hardware that is growing exponentially in recent years with increasingly important business figures. It will be at that time to talk about the novelties in components and peripherals such as monitors, memories, storage devices, hardware for streaming, accessories such as keyboards, mice and gamepads oriented to competition, etc. Among the participating brands, we find names such as Asus, Avermedia, BenQ, CoolerMaster, Corsair, Creative, Gigabyte, HTC VIVE, Hyperx, Iiyama, Intel, Krom, LG, Mars Gaming, Millenium, MSI, Razer, Salicru, Samsung Storage, The G-Lab, Thrustmaster, Western Digital or Xiaomi. In addition to that more serious part, there will be time for users to participate in raffles with important PC hardware prizes and votes to proclaim the best in the gaming ecosystem. If you want to participate, you are on time. You just have to access this link and enjoy the video games.