Wall Street stocks were in the red early on Thursday as market participants digested this week's all-important jobless claims report from the Department of Labor. As of 1535 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.34% at 34,481.57, while the S&P 500 was 0.62% weaker at 4,182.15 and the Nasdaq Composite came out the gate 1.05% softer at 13,612.40.