Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Lions reportedly hosting former All-Pro running back Todd Gurley

arcamax.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT — On the final day of their team's first set of OTAs on Thursday, the Detroit Lions were reportedly taking a look at bolstering the team's backfield, meeting with former All-Pro running back Todd Gurley, according to an ESPN report. Lions first-year general manager Brad Holmes, who came over...

www.arcamax.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jermar Jefferson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Pro#American Football#Super Falcons#Detroit#The Detroit Lions#Espn#Super Bowl#The Atlanta Falcons#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Los Angeles Rams#Running#Quarterback Jared Goff#The League#Otas#Detroitnews Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
High SchoolNews Herald

With shortage of vets, Rams focused on fundamentals

The spring season is an important time for high school teams to figure out how they're going to fill the holes left by the departures from last year's team. For Rutherford, there are quite a few holes left to fill, particularly on offense where the Rams have to replace last year's starting quarterback, their top three receivers, and their top two running backs.
NFLchatsports.com

Lions short on players, long on competition at rookie minicamp

It wasn't a typical rookie minicamp. Roster limitations, spurred by the ongoing pandemic, changed the way the Detroit Lions normally would have conducted business this weekend. But first-year coach Dan Campbell found a silver lining with the smaller number of invitees — a forced slowdown that allowed the coaching staff...
NFLUSA Today

The Lions sign free agent safety Alijah Holder after tryout

At least one of the players who participated in the Detroit Lions rookie minicamp on a tryout basis has earned a contract with the team. Per his agent, David Canter, the Lions have signed free agent safety Alijah Holder. The third-year pro was one of five players working out with...
NFLYardbarker

Ranking the toughest opponents on the Falcons’ schedule

Nobody knows how any of these teams will look going into the individual matchups, but I think the Falcons have a pretty favorable schedule without considering their lack of home games. Besides divisional opponents, Atlanta doesn’t have a super tough gauntlet except for a few games. However, the Falcons were still a four-win team in 2020, so they shouldn’t have the edge over many of these teams on paper. I still believe in Arthur Smith and this offense, so I think they will be much improved in 2021. A lot can change between now and week one, and even more from week one until Atlanta sees some of these teams. Injuries, trades, and tons of other unknown factors will play into these games on both sides. For the sake of this exercise, I won’t be including division opponents, but I do think the NFC South as a whole will be pretty stacked in 2021 from top to bottom.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Free agent RB Todd Gurley visits Lions

Free agent running back Todd Gurley was in Allen Park visiting the Detroit Lions during the last day of this week’s OTAs. Gurley has connections to the new Lions front office. Brad Holmes, now the GM in Detroit, was the director of collegiate scouting for the Los Angeles Rams when that team picked Gurley No. 10 overall in the 2015 NFL draft. He was most recently with the Atlanta Falcons after knee problems sullied his strong early career with the Rams.
NFLchatsports.com

No quarterback, no problem for Detroit Lions at Dan Campbell's first rookie minicamp

The logic made sense, and the execution was even better. The Detroit Lions defied conventional wisdom by not having a quarterback on their roster at this weekend's just completed rookie minicamp, but first-year head coach Dan Campbell said he was able to accomplish everything he had in mind despite his team's unusual roster makeup.
NFLPride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions fan approval poll: GM Brad Holmes (2021 post-draft)

When we last checked in with Detroit Lions’ fans about their thoughts on new general manager Brad Holmes, there was a near-unanimous feeling that he had fulfilled his duties to his best ability. 97 percent of fans approved of the job he had been doing. The Lions hadn’t quite embarked on free agency yet, but that doesn’t mean Holmes hadn’t done anything.
NFLNBC Sports

Lions unlikely to have joint practices in training camp this summer

There were no joint practices in training camp last summer because of COVID-19 protocols and it looks like there won’t be any for the Lions this summer either. It’s not because of those protocols, however. Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Sunday that he wasn’t early enough with calls to other teams about workouts and they’d already made other plans for this year’s camp.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions sign 3 players from rookie minicamp tryouts

The Detroit Lions held on-field tryouts over the weekend for five players as part of the team’s rookie minicamp. Three of the five tryout players earned contracts with the team on Monday. The team announced it has signed cornerback Alex Brown, safety Alijah Holder and tight end Charlie Taumoepeau off...
NFLCBS Sports

Lions' Charlie Taumoepeau: Signs deal with Detroit

Taumoepeau has signed a contract with the Lions, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. Taumoepeau has spent time in the Cowboys and Colts organizations but is yet to make a regular-season appearance. Maybe his third time joining a blue and white NFL team will be the charm.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Rams Sign Second-Round WR Tutu Atwell

The Los Angeles Rams have signed second-round pick WR Tutu Atwell to a four-year rookie contract, according to Adam Schefter. Atwell is the first draft pick from the Rams’ 2021 class to sign their rookie:. Round Player Pos. Note. 2 TuTu Atwell WR Signed. 3 Ernest Jones LB. 4 Bobby...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rams get 10 of their rookies under contract

The Rams held their rookie minicamp over the weekend and with their first-year players in Los Angeles, they got many of them under contract. The team announced it has signed 10 rookies to their first NFL contracts, including five players who were drafted. The other five were undrafted rookies who...
NFLBirmingham Star

Jaguars 2021 schedule: Week-by-week breakdown

JACKSONVILLE - Senior writer John Oehser takes a week-by-week look at the Jaguars' 2021 schedule, which was announced Wednesday night by the NFL. Houston Texans (4-12, 2020 third in AFC South) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, 1 p.m., CBS. Breakdown: The opening of the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence era for...
NFLchatsports.com

Driven Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown 'ready to take someone's job'

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown left little doubt regarding what he's about after the final day of the team's rookie minicamp on Sunday. Ultra-competitive, just like first-year coach Dan Campbell wants them, St. Brown was all business this weekend. "I'm excited to be here, I'm excited to work...
NFLPride Of Detroit

Sunday open thread: What Lions game are you looking forward to the most?

NFL schedule release week is always an exciting time during an offseason that has a lot of dry periods. It means that minicamps are near and also gives us a sense of what our plans are going to look like in the fall as degenerate fans. Whether there’s a big matchup that excites you, or a road trip you’d like to plan, or maybe a bye week vacation, there’s a little something for every fan when the schedule is released.