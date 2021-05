BenQ’s CP Series DuoBoard is Now an Azure Certified Device, Validating Its Exceptional Performance and Compatibility With Azure’s Cloud Services. COSTA MESA, Calif. — May 11, 2021 — BenQ, an internationally renowned provider of visual display and collaboration solutions, has joined Microsoft’s Azure Certified Device program, ensuring customers can get IoT (Internet of Things) solutions up and running quickly with hardware and software that has been tested and verified to work with Azure IoT. The CP Series DuoBoard 4K UHD premium interactive displays are the first of BenQ’s robust display family to be validated as an Azure Certified Device, assuring that users can easily connect with Azure IoT solutions from the display, and is fully interoperable with Azure’s cloud services and capabilities.