Call of Duty players can get double XP by enabling two-factor authentication
Call of Duty players who enable two-factor authentication on their Activision accounts will get temporary double battle pass XP starting today. Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War players can get two separate one-hour long double XP battle pass tokens for signing up for two-factor authentication for their Activision accounts. Two-factor authentication is an added layer of security for your Call of Duty account, requiring an additional login credential beyond your username in order to get account access.www.gamesradar.com