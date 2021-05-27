Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Call of Duty players can get double XP by enabling two-factor authentication

By Alyssa Mercante
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Call of Duty players who enable two-factor authentication on their Activision accounts will get temporary double battle pass XP starting today. Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War players can get two separate one-hour long double XP battle pass tokens for signing up for two-factor authentication for their Activision accounts. Two-factor authentication is an added layer of security for your Call of Duty account, requiring an additional login credential beyond your username in order to get account access.

www.gamesradar.com
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

4K+
Followers
15K+
Post
399K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Two Factor Authentication#Google Authenticator#Activision#Brooklyn#Two Factor Authentication#Online Security#Online Access#Quick Access#Double Duty#Warzone Season 3#Battle Pass#Normandy#Xp#Duty Account#Duty Players#Account Security#Account Access#Online Gaming Accounts#Duty Blog#Link
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Call of Duty
News Break
Twitch
News Break
Call of Duty: Warzone
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Google
News Break
Instagram
Related
TechnologyAndroid Central

The definitive ranking of two-factor authentication methods

All two-factor methods are not created equal though. Like every other user-facing security measure you have to trade some convenience for protection and the most secure methods of 2FA are also the least convenient. Conversely, the most convenient methods are also the least secure. We're going to take a look...
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Why Call Of Duty Players Are Divided By This Tournament DQ

There's one thing that probably every gamer comes in contact with when it comes to online multiplayer games: toxicity. Toxic gamers are a problem that multiple developers have tried to handle in various ways, but they'r almost impossible to get rid of entirely. The "Call of Duty" franchise unfortunately plays host to many toxic fans, and in a recent "Call of Duty: Mobile" tournament, pro team Tragik was disqualified mid-tournament due to unsportsmanlike behavior. However, this decision has been called into question.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Call Of Duty Will Be Getting '80s Action Film Crossover Content

Activision is going back in time to the '80s with a new crossover event featuring content from Rambo and Die Hard. For a limited time, you'll be able to take on the roles of Rambo and John McClane as you'll be headed into specially designed versions of Verdansk, Nuketown '84, and Nakatomi Plaza to face off against the forces of evil as only they can. The content is spread across all three active games as you'll be able to play as these heroes in Black Ops Cold Ward, Warzone, and Call Of Duty: Mobile. We got more info on the event below along with the action-packed trailer, but jump in soon as this will only be around for a few short weeks.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War getting Rambo’s Gun Game and double XP

Activision has offered a rundown of what will be coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War this week. Kicking things off is the arrival of Rambo’s Gun Game on May 27th. This 20-weapon Gun Game equips every player with the Stimshot and includes the Combat Bow, Death Machine, RPG-7, and War Machine. Dying from a melee kill will push players back a stage and the final weapon kill is with the Ballistic Knife.
HealthAndroid Headlines

Fitbit Now Supports Two-Factor Authentication For Its Accounts

Fitbit now allows users to add two-factor authentication (2FA) to protect their accounts, 9to5Google reports. Fitbit products usually store some information regarding your activities, health, or location. This information might not sound important to you, but hackers may expose them and put you in trouble anyway. “Two-factor authentication helps protect...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Best Call Of Duty players to never win Champs

During the CDL 2021 All-Star break, Reverse Sweep’s crew decided to focus on a different type of star. Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt, Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker, and Katie Bedford broke down who they think are the best Call of Duty players to never win a CoD Champs. Winning rings is often the...
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Call Of Duty Has Banned An Insane Number Of Toxic Players

There are often signs players have become toxic, but unfortunately, some gamers just need to be told when to go. "Call of Duty" developers recently released a blog post detailing efforts to battle toxicity in the game franchise's community. This anti-toxicity progress report detailed both what the team has implemented so far and what they aim to accomplish in the future. The post also let another detail slip, though: As of now, "Call of Duty" has banned over 350,000 accounts from its servers.
Computersmakeuseof.com

The Best Two-Factor Authentication Apps to Protect Your Cryptocurrency Accounts

Enforcing two-factor authentication to protect an online account is incredibly important. Especially if it's a cryptocurrency account. FTC in 2020 reported a staggering loss of more than $80 million in cryptocurrency-related investment scams. So, if you have cryptocurrency accounts, you need to be careful with every step you take. Enabling...