Call of Duty players can get double XP by enabling two-factor authentication

Activision is going back in time to the '80s with a new crossover event featuring content from Rambo and Die Hard. For a limited time, you'll be able to take on the roles of Rambo and John McClane as you'll be headed into specially designed versions of Verdansk, Nuketown '84, and Nakatomi Plaza to face off against the forces of evil as only they can. The content is spread across all three active games as you'll be able to play as these heroes in Black Ops Cold Ward, Warzone, and Call Of Duty: Mobile. We got more info on the event below along with the action-packed trailer, but jump in soon as this will only be around for a few short weeks.