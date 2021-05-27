Richland Academy of the Arts offers new art and theatre classes this summer

MANSFIELD -- EbaNee Bond believes she had a unique upbringing thanks to geography. “Literally, on my block, I had like six aunts,” she said of Lily Street. “I had my aunt Hattie Flowers (on) Orchard Street, my brother’s aunt and his grandma; Up the street were Murdis and Kay then my mother right next door and then we had Ms. Young. Sherri lived also there and right around the corner (were) Barbara Young and Joan Day lived right next door (to her).”