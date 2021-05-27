Richland Academy of the Arts offers new art and theatre classes this summer
This summer, Richland Academy of the Arts takes back the summer with their new and returning summer classes and workshops from June through August. Jacy Warrick will be teaching two classes and one workshop. Each of her classes caters to different demographics. Her Creativity and Connection Class will be for families ages 3 and up and open lines of communication between families using art. Each week will offer a different project to encourage communication, collaboration and creativity within a family.