Odúbel Herrera rallies Phillies past Marlins, 3-2

arcamax.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOdúbel Herrera stood Thursday afternoon in between third base and home, waiting to see in the ninth inning what the Marlins pitcher would do after fielding a ground ball. An inning earlier, the Phillies blew another lead and seemed on their way to another tough loss. And then Herrera started the ninth inning of a 3-2 win by tripling to right field. But Alec Bohm struck out, and Ronald Torreyes chopped a soft grounder to the mound after Matt Joyce was intentionally walked.

www.arcamax.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Odúbel Herrera
Person
Rhys Hoskins
Person
Ronald Torreyes
Person
Spencer Howard
Person
Alec Bohm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Marlins#Home Field#Double Play#Llc#Inquirer Com#Tribune Content Agency#Philadelphia Inquirer#Consecutive Batters#Mound#Miami#Lead
