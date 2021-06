After giving us our first glimpse in their See You At the Movies video, Marvel released the official teaser for this fall’s Eternals. With Disney releasing the Emma Stone-starring Cruella in theaters this weekend, the teaser is almost certainly going to be attached to the film. While Black Widow will release in both theaters and Disney Premier Access, nothing has been said about Eternals being anywhere other than theaters. Time will tell as far as where the world is with the pandemic, of course.