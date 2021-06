Sean McVay is a certified NFL offensive genius. He put the LA Rams Offensive Showtime back in the news. The man put in the work and he has the production history to prove it. That being said, the LA Rams offense the past few season has vastly underperformed the expectations of the fans, the media, and the vision of its coach. After taking the league by storm before losing to the Patriots in the Super Bowl the team has been on a downward spiral offensively with no seeming end in sight. Then came the 2021 offseason, the trade for Mathew Stafford and the image of a coach who has standards and isn't afraid to make a move to achieve them is now clear for this club.