After more than a year of lockdowns and uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the summer of 2021 is shaping up to be one to remember. Many are already planning on taking trips and spending time in the sun with friends and family. But before you rush out the door, you may want to double-check your supplies. That's because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says you should throw away your bottle of sunscreen if you notice this on it. Read on to see what's the sign you should replace your SPF.