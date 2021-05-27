Suit alleges Honeywell plant's radioactive dust caused man's cancer-related death
EAST ST. LOUIS — Honeywell is facing a wrongful death suit alleging radioactive dust from its nuclear plant in Metropolis caused a resident's cancer. Shannon Dassign, individually and as executrix of Stephen Krueger, decedent, filed a complaint May 14 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois East St. Louis Division against Honeywell International Inc., alleging wrongful death.madisonrecord.com