Suit alleges Honeywell plant's radioactive dust caused man's cancer-related death

By Marian Johns
Madison County Record
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST ST. LOUIS — Honeywell is facing a wrongful death suit alleging radioactive dust from its nuclear plant in Metropolis caused a resident's cancer. Shannon Dassign, individually and as executrix of Stephen Krueger, decedent, filed a complaint May 14 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois East St. Louis Division against Honeywell International Inc., alleging wrongful death.

