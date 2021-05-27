Things We Saw Today: Oscar Isaac Is Finally Confirmed as Marvel’s Moon Knight

Anticipation is high for Marvel's Moon Knight series on Disney+, and while there is still a lot we don't know about the project yet, we do know that Isaac seems to be having no issue with getting into character. Mad Gene Media shared a behind-the-scenes image of Isaac, which shows the actor is standing in front of a wall of Moon Knight covers and artwork from the comics, though it also features some concept art from the series as well. The best part though is the somewhat chilling look in Isaac's eyes, and even though we can't see his expression in the photo, he seems to be channeling Marc Spector just fine.