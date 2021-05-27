Things We Saw Today: Oscar Isaac Is Finally Confirmed as Marvel’s Moon Knight
My favorite running bit for a while was everyone knowing that Oscar Isaac was going to play Marc Spector in the upcoming Moon Knight series for Disney+ but no one at Marvel confirming it. From Isaac training for the role and not saying what he was training for to Sebastian Stan blurting it out during the press conference for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it was truly just something I figured we’d have confirmed when a trailer dropped. But today, the saga of “When will Marvel just confirm that it’s Oscar Isaac” came to an end when Isaac gave us a fun new selfie.www.themarysue.com