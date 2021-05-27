Cancel
Cook County, IL

Want a trip to Bermuda? CVS becomes latest to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations by offering rewards

By Lisa Schencker
Chicago Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCVS Health is trying to encourage more people to get COVID-19 vaccines by offering prizes including tropical vacations, a Super Bowl trip and cash. CVS, which is offering COVID-19 vaccines at 368 stores in Illinois, announced Thursday that starting June 1, people who get vaccinated by the chain can enter its #OneStepCloser sweepstakes. Thousands of prizes will be awarded through weekly drawings for six weeks.

Related
Illinois StateKMOV

Illinois drops mask mandate for fully-vaccinated people, following CDC guidance

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Illinois has dropped its mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated, aligning with new CDC guidelines that were released Friday. Under the new rules released Monday, people who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear a mask or socially distance in most settings. Masks are still required in healthcare settings, transit, schools and among big crowds.
Illinois StateGalesburg Register-Mail

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Illinois

Illinois reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 11,310 new cases. That's down 25.8% from the previous week's tally of 15,248 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Illinois ranked 11th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Illinois StateChicago Public Radio

In Illinois, Vaccinated People Can Go Maskless In Most Places

Illinois has issued new guidance that will allow fully vaccinated people to go unmasked indoors, but businesses will not be required to verify people’s vaccination status. That’s according to a release from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and information from a spokesperson at the governor’s office. The governor said the state is changing its current mask guidance, which requires masking indoors in most cases, to mirror new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that says fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a face covering inside.
Illinois StatePosted by
NBC Chicago

Where You Still Need to Wear Your Mask in Illinois – Even If You're Vaccinated

Illinois has new mask guidelines for fully vaccinated residents following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that he is issuing an updated executive order that will remove the mask requirement for fully vaccinated residents in most settings and the Illinois Department of Public Health "is rescinding emergency rules in the Control of Communicable Disease Code that enforce masking and distancing for vaccinated people in business settings."
Des Plaines, ILJournal & Topics

Des Plaines Site To Distribute John & Johnson Vaccine Starting Tuesday, May 18

Beginning Tuesday, May 18, Cook County Health will resume distributing the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at its Des Plaines mass vaccination site, 1155 East Oakton St. Visitors to the site will have a choice between the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. As a reminder, the Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for individuals age 12-17. Pfizer is available for individuals age 18+.
Chicago, ILWGNtv.com

Pritzker, Chicago aligning mask guidance with CDC for fully vaccinated people

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health have announced that Illinois will align state executive orders with the latest CDC guidance and rescind IDPH emergency rules enforcing masking and distance. The news follows guidance from the CDC that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing...
Chicago, ILshorelinemedia.net

Mask guidance confusion makes Chicago mom nervous

Many are confused by the CDC's newest guidance on mask wearing. A Chicago mother of two worries that her unvaccinated children will be exposed to the virus. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/d2e819028c0245108870cf76c74f98c7.
Illinois Statepontiacdailyleader.com

Weekend numbers indicate Illinois moving closer to Phase 5

It should not take long to see how well the residents of Illinois have reacted to the bridging process as the state moves closer to Phase 5. It is likely there should be data provided by the end week in the form of new cases being reported. If the trend...
Illinois Statewnns.com

Illinois To End Eviction Moratorium, Launches New Pandemic Rent Relief Program

Illinois’s long moratorium that has prevented landlords from evicting tenants for non-payment of rent during the pandemic will be coming to an end in August. Governor JB Pritzker says the moratorium will be “phased out” over the next several months, with more details to follow. He made the announcement as he unveiled a new $1.5 billion rent relief program to help people catch up on the rent they owe. The program offers one-time grants of up to $25,000, payable directly to landlords. Applicants must show that their financial hardship is directly related to the pandemic and meet other eligibility requirements.
Illinois State1470 WMBD

State COVID roundup 5/17: new cases under 1k

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With the state of Illinois officially in the Bridge Phase of Restore Illinois and marching towards a full reopening by mid-June, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced a couple of statistics on the proper trajectory for a full reopening. For one, the 24-hour new...
Illinois StateKFVS12

Ill. rental payment program open to landlords

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The 2021 Illinois Rental Payment Program is now open for landlords. Housing providers and/or landlords may begin the joint application starting on Monday, May 17 through Monday, June 7. Tenants will have until Monday, June 14 to complete their portion of the landlord-initiated application. Starting on...
Illinois StatePosted by
5 On Your Side

Illinois offering $1.5 billion in housing assistance

CHICAGO — Applications for the second round of rental assistance funding are now available to help Illinois residents who have experienced economic hardship due to the pandemic. The Illinois Rental Payment Program (ILRPP) will deploy multiple rounds of funding totaling $1.1 billion to renters and landlords to prevent evictions, according...
Illinois StateChicago Tribune

New coronavirus cases, deaths in Illinois dip to lowest levels in many weeks

Officials reported 946 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois Monday, the lowest since 782 cases were reported March 15. While case counts have been declining, the latest batch resulted from just 33,148 tests, well below the seven-day testing average of 60,895. In addition, COVID-19 data from the weekend tends to trend lower.
Chicago, ILNBC Chicago

Illinois Rental Payment Program Offers Up to $25K for Tenants Struggling to Pay Rent

The Illinois Rental Payment Program opens Monday, with thousands of dollars available to Illinois residents who are struggling to pay rent due to the coronavirus pandemic. Applications for the ILRPP will be accepted beginning Monday. Tenants and landlords could be eligible for up to 15 months of assistance in grant form to cover the past due rent from the last 12 months as well as future rental assistance for the next three months if necessary, the state says. The maximum grant amount is $25,000, provided by federal funding.