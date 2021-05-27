Want a trip to Bermuda? CVS becomes latest to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations by offering rewards
CVS Health is trying to encourage more people to get COVID-19 vaccines by offering prizes including tropical vacations, a Super Bowl trip and cash. CVS, which is offering COVID-19 vaccines at 368 stores in Illinois, announced Thursday that starting June 1, people who get vaccinated by the chain can enter its #OneStepCloser sweepstakes. Thousands of prizes will be awarded through weekly drawings for six weeks.www.chicagotribune.com