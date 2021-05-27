Déjà Vu at 50: Looking Back at Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young’s Folk Classic

In the U.S., Lulu was pretty much a one-hit wonder. She topped American charts for five weeks with the terrific "To Sir with Love," one of the most likable mainstream hits of 1967 (and one of the best-orchestrated pop records of its era, right up there with the Temptations' "Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me)" and Bobbie Gentry's "Ode to Billie Joe"). Three of her other singles made minor dents in the Top 40 in 1968, 1970, and 1981, but they rarely receive any airplay today.