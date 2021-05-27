Déjà Vu at 50: Looking Back at Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young’s Folk Classic
One of the most beloved albums by The Beatles was their eponymous double-disc set. It was crafted by the individual members mostly separately, with occasional cross-pollination. The seminal Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young Déjà Vu album is now seen through a similar lens, and a massive reissue box set has shed a glowing and loving light on this classic collection. Both albums reveal bands at critical turning points, and both albums were mostly collections of songs recorded with other band members far from the studio. Nonetheless, both albums remain beloved.www.spin.com