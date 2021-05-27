Cancel
Republican lawmakers seek to end UW tuition freeze

By Briana Reilly
madison
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wisconsin Legislature's powerful budget committee declined to extend a tuition freeze for in-state undergraduate students, a move that would allow the University of Wisconsin System to raise the costs for attending its institutions for the first time in eight years. The abrupt change in approach, which doesn't include any...

madison.com
CollegesThe Daily

Student senate calls on university to freeze tuition

The ASUW Student Senate passed legislation Tuesday denouncing the UW’s proposed tuition increase for the 2021-2022 academic year. The proposed increase is 2.8% for resident undergraduates and 2% for all other students and is intended to fund projected increases in operating costs for the 2022 fiscal year. “They haven’t decreased...
Collegesmadison

WisEye Morning Minute: Joint Finance Votes to Lift Tuition Freeze for UW System Schools

On this episode of Rewind: Your Week in Review, WisconsinEye Rewind host and Capital Times reporter Briana Reilly and WisPolitics.com editor JR Ross discussed the Joint Committee on Finance voting to lift the tuition freeze for UW System schools. Tuition for resident undergrads has been frozen since 2013. As reported by Briana Reilly, the 11-4 vote gives the Board of Regents, now controlled by Gov. Tony Evers’ appointees, the authority to raise tuition on in-state undergraduate students. Evers’ budget had called for continuing the freeze for the next two years, but back-filling it with general purpose revenue. Lawmakers also voted to approve an $8.5 million GPR increase for UW System, though that money is headed toward a supplemental appropriation. In this segment, JR Ross explained how Republicans have known for awhile that the freeze had to go, but it was a "matter of when and who was going to bite the bullet, and actually they just didn't put it back into the budget." Additionally, Ross mentioned that in theory, Gov. Evers' appointees on the Board of Regents, who have yet to be confirmed by the Senate, could be under more scrutiny for raising tuition fees.
Wisconsin Statex1071.com

Lifting the UW tuition freeze: A potential cash infusion as Wisconsin’s public colleges lag national counterparts

MADISON, Wis. — To some extent, it’s inevitable. Dave Janke, a Racine dad whose daughter Anna is heading into her sophomore year at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, started a state-run education investment fund for her when she was born. That’s where her tuition paying for her art and psychology degrees comes out of now, he explained. And while he’s appreciated benefitting from the tuition freeze–
Madison, WIAPG of Wisconsin

Republicans, UW clash over abortion ban proposal

MADISON — Republican legislators sparred with University of Wisconsin medical school officials Wednesday over a bill that would end an arrangement that allows UW doctors to train on abortion procedures at a Planned Parenthood clinic. The bill comes as the fight over abortion has intensified nationally in recent weeks. A...
Collegesseehafernews.com

GOP Joint Finance Committee Ends UW-System’s 8-Year Tuition Freeze

Republicans on the legislature’s joint finance committee are ending the UW-System’s tuition freeze. That freeze had been in place for eight years. Wisconsin Democrats wanted the freeze to remain alongside an extra $192-million in funding. But the G-O-P voted to end the freeze, and only increase funding for the UW-System...
CollegesPosted by
Wisconsin Examiner

Republicans move to end UW tuition freeze, reject Evers’ budget plans JFC Republican: don’t fund tuition aid because I worked my way through college 40 years ago

Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee (JFC) ended a freeze on tuition increases while also largely rejecting Gov. Tony Evers’ proposal to inject a massive investment of state funds into the University of Wisconsin System. Sen. Mary Felzkowski (R-Irma) tried to justify this, saying that if in 1981 she was able to work multiple jobs […] The post Republicans move to end UW tuition freeze, reject Evers’ budget plans <h3 class='secondary-title'>JFC Republican: don’t fund tuition aid because I worked my way through college 40 years ago</h3> appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CollegesUrban Milwaukee

GOP Budget Lifts UW Tuition Freeze

Republicans on the Legislature’s budget committee have voted to lift a tuition freeze on undergraduate students that’s been in place for the past eight years. Republicans initiated the freeze under former Gov. Scott Walker in 2013 after they scrutinized the University of Wisconsin System over the size of its financial reserves. They continued the freeze for the remainder of Walker’s administration and for the first two years of Gov. Tony Evers‘ administration.
