19 posts that took an unexpectedly wholesome turn.

A lot of people like Criminal Minds since it has an interesting cast and is kind of like an FBI version of NCIS, given that the show came out three years after the long-running naval investigative show. To some, Criminal Minds is kind of like a knockoff of NCIS to be sure, but the fact is that it’s managed to attract its own fanbase by using similar ideas and taking them in a slightly different direction. But while it would appear that the show is being filmed in several different locations, the truth is that the show has been filmed mainly in various spots in California, and has traveled north to Vancouver BC as well. Some fans might not be too surprised to learn this fact, but it’s bound to be a surprise to a few people that might have thought that the BAU was being allowed to crisscross the country in their search for the many serial killers that plague the nation. Those that know their geography and possibly even know about various locations that the group has been filmed visiting though would probably know better when it comes to understanding where the team has gone. A lot of the show has also been completed on a sound stage, and it’s fair to think that a lot of fans haven’t really cared since many people are more about the action and intrigue than the setting when it comes to various TV shows. Unless the setting is thought to be that important it’s very likely that a lot of people simply won’t care given that the storyline is usually what people are bound to pay attention to, which means that the show can get away with certain practices when it comes to masking where they’re really filming.