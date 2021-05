The United States men’s national team fell 2-1 to Switzerland in an international friendly on Sunday. Sebastian Lletget’s early opening goal was not enough as the hosts found the net once in the first half and once in the second to earn the win. It was a tale of two halves for the Americans as they played well in the opening 45 minutes but came out of the break a shell of themselves and paid the price. Nevertheless, it was a good warmup for their first competitive match in a very long time.