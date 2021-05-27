Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers ban the fan who threw popcorn on Russell Westbrook indefinitely: ‘Unacceptable and disrespectful behavior’

By Orlando Sentinel
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussell Westbrook, Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers, National Basketball Association, Brooklyn Nets, Donovan Mitchell, Madison Square Garden, Trae Young, Kyrie Irving. The Philadelphia 76ers said Thursday that they have immediately revoked the season-ticket membership from the fan who threw popcorn on Washington guard Russell Westbrook, plus banned him from all events at their arena indefinitely.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Trae Young
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Donovan Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popcorn#Wells Fargo Center#The Washington Wizards#Ankle Injury#Behavior#Madison Square Garden
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAnumberfire.com

Wizards' Raul Neto (hamstring) will be GTD Tuesday

Washington Wizards point guard Raul Neto (left hamstring strain) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's play-in game against the Boston Celtics, per head coach Scott Brooks. What It Means:. Neto missed the final two games of the regular season due to a strained left hamstring. Davis Bertans drew the...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook, Wizards clinch 8 seed in East

The Washington Wizards have clinched the 8 seed in the Eastern Conference after a last-second victory against the Charlotte Hornets on the final day of the NBA regular season. Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal did just enough to put the game away late, as the Wizards won 115-110 as they continue to keep their momentum heading into the playoffs.
NBACBS Sports

Wizards' Russell Westbrook averages triple-double for fourth time in five seasons

Russell Westbrook continues to make NBA history with each passing season. Though he clinched it several days ago, Sunday's Washington Wizards regular-season finale ended with Westbrook averaging a triple-double for the fourth time in five seasons. Prior to Westbrook's run, Oscar Robertson was the only player in league history to accomplish that feat over a full season. He did so only once. Westbrook now has 80 percent of seasons in NBA history in which a player averaged a triple-double.
NBAWSLS

10 things to know, with the NBA regular season in the books

The compressed, coronavirus-threatened, NBA regular season like none other is over. All 1,080 games that were scheduled were played, and now the play-in round awaits. That begins Tuesday, runs through Friday, and the playoffs start Saturday. Here are 10 notes on the season that was:. TRIPLE DOUBLES. The players who...
NBAPosted by
The Game Haus

What is Scott Brooks’ Future with the Wizards?

The Washington Wizards have had an odd season to say the least. They started the season 0-5, were 17-32 49 games into the season, but somehow have managed to clinch a play-in spot after last night’s 121-105 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Russell Westbrook’s heroics continued with another triple-double stat line of 21 points, 12 assists and 17 rebounds. Their record has moved to 33-38 on the year, and they have gone 16-6 over their last 22 games.
NBABullets Forever

Russell Westbrook named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for May 2021

On Monday, the NBA announced that Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month in May 2021. Westbrook averaged 26.3 points, 16.1 assists and 13.8 rebounds per game in nine contests. This is Westbrook’s ninth overall player of the month award, his first since Dec. 2017 when he played for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Metta World Peace Reacts to Fan Who Dumped Popcorn on Russell Westbrook

Colin Cowherd brings on former NBA player Metta World Peace to speak on the incident in Philadelphia involving Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook and a fan in the crowd. A fan attending Wednesday night's NBA playoff game dumped popcorn on Westbrook as he left the court after injuring his right ankle, infuriating Westbrook and many NBA Players.
NBABullets Forever

Westbrook leads Wizards from Eastern Conference basement to 8th place finish

Another outstanding game from Russell Westbrook, quality performances from Ish Smith and Robin Lopez off the bench, and a decent game from Rui Hachimura was enough to the Wizards to dispatch the Charlotte Hornets and lock down 8th place in the Eastern Conference. They’ll face the injury-riddled Boston Celtics Tuesday...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Russell Westbrook outraged with fan behavior

A fan attending Wednesday night’s NBA playoff game in Philadelphia dumped popcorn on Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook as he left the court after injuring his right ankle, infuriating Westbrook and eliciting outrage from fellow players. Westbrook had to be held back by multiple Wizards staffers and arena security guards as he limped down the tunnel after rolling his ankle with 10 minutes to play in the 76ers’ 120-95 Game 2 victory.
NBAenquirerjournal.com

Homesley signs mult-year deal with Wizards

Former Porter Ridge High star Caleb Homesley signed a multi-year contract with the Washington Wizards on Saturday, the team announced via Twitter. Homesley was originally picked up by Washington after the 2020 NBA Draft and assigned to the G League. While the Wizards’ G League affiliate didn’t participate this season, Homesley played 16 games with the Erie BayHawks during the 2020-21 season.
NBAdailyjournal.net

Divergent paths lead Celtics, Wizards into play-in matchup

BOSTON — The Eastern Conference play-in tournament game between the No. 7 seed Celtics and No. 8 Wizards is a matchup of teams that ended the regular season on divergent paths. Washington opened the season 3-12 and was on hiatus for two weeks in January because of coronavirus-related issues before...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Whiteboard: Every NBA play-in tournament team’s secret weapon

The Whiteboard is The Step Back’s daily basketball newsletter, covering the NBA, WNBA and more. Subscribe here to get it delivered to you via email each morning. The NBA’s play-in tournament kicks off Tuesday and every team will need stars and role players to come up big. Here’s the secret weapon each team will count on.