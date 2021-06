It's been more than eight years since Tim Tebow last took an NFL snap, but he can still cause a stir or a mania, if you will, like few can. Just prior to the kickoff of the 2021 NFL Draft, Tebowmania 2.0 began to stir when it was reported the Jacksonville Jaguars and first-year head coach Urban Meyer -- Tebow's college coach at Florida -- were flirting with the idea of bringing the 33-year-old in for a shot at playing tight end.