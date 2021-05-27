Cancel
Philadelphia 76ers ban the fan who threw popcorn on Russell Westbrook indefinitely: ‘Unacceptable and disrespectful behavior’

By Orlando Sentinel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussell Westbrook, Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers, National Basketball Association, Brooklyn Nets, Donovan Mitchell, Madison Square Garden, Trae Young, Kyrie Irving. The Philadelphia 76ers said Thursday that they have immediately revoked the season-ticket membership from the fan who threw popcorn on Washington guard Russell Westbrook, plus banned him from all events at their arena indefinitely.

