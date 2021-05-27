Philadelphia 76ers ban the fan who threw popcorn on Russell Westbrook indefinitely: ‘Unacceptable and disrespectful behavior’
The Philadelphia 76ers said Thursday that they have immediately revoked the season-ticket membership from the fan who threw popcorn on Washington guard Russell Westbrook, plus banned him from all events at their arena indefinitely.