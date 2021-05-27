Rojas dislocates finger on slide vs. Phillies
The Marlins could be getting one key bat back this weekend, but it appears they may have lost another. Shortstop Miguel Rojas dislocated his left pointer finger as he slid head-first back to the first-base bag while getting picked off in the eighth inning of Thursday’s 3-2 loss to the Phillies. So while center fielder Starling Marte (left rib fracture) is meeting the team in Boston on Friday for possible activation from the injured list, Rojas might be headed to the injured list himself.www.mlb.com