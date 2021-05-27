Rojas dislocates finger on slide vs. Phillies

Rojas went 2-for-3 with a triple, a double, a walk, two RBI and three runs scored in Wednesday's 8-0 win over Arizona. Rojas got aboard with a walk in the first inning and scored on a Brian Anderson single. In the second, Rojas added an RBI triple, and he supplied an RBI double in the seventh. The infielder has been hitting the ball hard lately with four extra-base hits in his last four games. He has yet to smack a home run, but he's knocked two triples and eight doubles among his 26 hits this year. Rojas also has three stolen bases, 10 RBI and 17 runs scored in 28 contests.