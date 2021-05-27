Kindergarten registration underway electronically for IRSD 2021-22 school year

All Cumberland County Schools, K-12th grade, are scheduled to go back to in-person learning for the upcoming school year. The online-only Cumberland County Academy will be an alternative option for students and parents who wish to continue online learning, which will operate on a traditional school calendar. Students who enroll in the online academy will still be allowed to participate in their home school’s extracurricular activities, but no transportation to and from those activities will be provided by the school system.