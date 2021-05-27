Cancel
Education

Kindergarten registration underway electronically for IRSD 2021-22 school year

Sussex Countian
 7 days ago

Kindergarten registration for the 2021-22 school year is underway in the Indian River School District, and registration for all schools is being conducted electronically. Registration documents can be found at irsd.net/parents___students/registration or by clicking on the blue “Registration” button on the district homepage at irsd.net. Documents can be filled out and submitted electronically to each school. Parents will receive a confirmation email from the school once registration documents have been received.

State
Delaware State
