Everything Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello said after the Vols fell to Arkansas on Sunday in the SEC Tournament championship game in Hoover, Ala. “A tough one for everyone involved with our program to lose. The least you can say there was a clear cut winner today. So kudos (to) Arkansas. And then for us the the challenge has already started. I mean, the guys are showering up. As soon as they’ve got different clothes on, you know, our program along with 64 other or 63 other lucky ones, you know, need to start getting ready for next weekend.